A new pizza restaurant is scheduled to open at 932 E. Wright St. on Dec. 15. Riverwest Pizza, owned by Shawn Hutchens, will offer artisan-style pizza topped with organic, gourmet ingredients, appetizers, salads, sandwiches and a full bar with local craft beers and cocktails.

The space, formally Cafe Vocar, is being extensively remodeled in a rustic, industrial style, including a bar made of solid black walnut as a focal point.