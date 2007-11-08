The Road to Cudahy

Cudahy has never been a destination for travelers, at least not inliving memory. But a new boutique hotel, the Sheridan House, hopes toturn the South Shore suburb into a comfortable, casually luxuriousstopover for visitors. Here and there Cudahy has been home to finedining over the years. The cafe on the Sheridan House’s ground flooradds unexpected panache to dining out in metro Milwaukee. Even if youdon’t live near Cudahy, Sheridan’s is worth the trip for its uniqueatmosphere and well-prepared meals.

Theglazed brick building was built as a hotel a century ago, and since the1960s had housed a dimly lit supper club called Fountain Blue. Theexterior was restored to its pale masonry, with stucco finishes; theinterior has become an Art Nouveau showplace of curve-backed chairs andcurvaceous metal work over the bar. In keeping with the circa-1900aesthetic, which drew inspiration from the symmetry of nature,tulip-shaped glass lamps hang from the ornate ceiling. An elongatedoval mirror, wide as a psychedelic cat’s eye, suggests Art Nouveau’sinterest in expanded sensual perception. The restaurant is an elegantquartet in black and white, chocolate brown and shades of gray.

DidI mention that it’s also the greatest place for an early breakfastsouth of Wisconsin Avenue? Open daily at 7 a.m., Sheridan’s offers amenu with everything from hot grainy cereal to steak and eggs. Theoatmeal pancakes ($6.50) aren’t fluffy as described on the menu, but nomatter. They are hearty and flavorful even without the side dish oforganic Wisconsin maple syrup, saut%uFFFDed apples or lingonberries. It’sthe ideal stick-to-the-ribs starter for a chilly fall day.

Youcan go simple with two eggs and choice of bacon, ham, sausage or turkeysausage ($5.95), or a little fancier with egg souffl%uFFFD du jour served ina flaky puff pastry ($6.50). There is also a short selection of paninisandwiches for an appealing alternative to eggs and toast. Why not haveyour scrambled eggs on toasted panini with a little melted mozzarella,crisp spinach and sun-dried tomato ($4.75)?

On a brightmorning the sun pours like golden honey through the wide windowsoverlooking Warnimont Golf Course, clinging to the marbled and woodsurfaces inside. Sheridan’s servers are likewise bright and friendly,recognizing faces after only one or two visits. The refills of aspecial Alterra blend are another warm welcome to the day.

Sheridan’sremains an undiscovered gem with plenty of open tables for breakfast.The situation may change as word gets out. Lunch is served after 11a.m. and dinner after 5 p.m.

Sheridan's

5133 S. Lake Drive

(414) 747-9800

