Rosati's Replaces Replay

× Expand via Travel Wisconsin

Replay Sports Bar, located at the historic crossroads of Milwaukee’s East Side, 2238 N. Farwell Ave. has closed. a Rosati's Pizza Sports Pub will be taking its place.

A Chicago-based chain featuring deep dish and thin crust pizzas, Rosati’s has 10 other locations around Wisconsin, including Fox Point, Brookfield and Menomonee Falls. They operate a number of sports pub locations around the country, with pizza, appetizers, pastas and sandwiches making up the majority of the menu. It is set to open in spring 2015.