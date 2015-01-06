From Rudy's to Vagabond

Rudy's Mexican restaurant at 1122 N. Edison has closed, and Vagabond opened quickly in its place. Owned by the same management group as Rudy's, Vagabond is also a Mexican restaurant but hopes to be an active night life spot as well. DJs are scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights to attract the Water Street bar crowd.

The menu features a large variety of Mexican street-style tacos served a la carte: short rib with tomatillo salsa, tempura avocado with pickled vegetables, duck carnitas, and kung pow shrimp with Hunan sauce, among others. Small plates, tortas, enchiladas and even a burger round out the menu.