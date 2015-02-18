Rummage-a-Rama at State Fair Park

× Expand Thinkstock

This weekend, over 100 stalls and vendors will fill State Fair Park's Wisconsin Products Pavilion for Rummage-A-Rama.

The vast selection of collectible, antique and handcrafted items are all brought to you by local business owners, dealers and ordinary people, which heightens the sense of community in the exchange. Join them Saturday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $4 per person or $2 if you bring two non-perishable food donations for the Hunger Task Force. Children under 12 are admitted free.