Phil Anderson's “Blues After Dark x93 was the one local show to survive for a while as the local 1290 AM frequency switched from African-American talk and grown folks music (blues, gospel, smooth jazz, r&b oldies) music WMCS to its current WZTI Martini Radio adult standards format.

Anderson may no longer have an air shift on Milwaukee airwaves, but the man with one of the cheeriest voices in town continues a tradition he started at his former employer: the Saturday blues brunch. He hosts his next event of music and food at ARJ's, 9308 W. Capitol Dr. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal costs $10, but the dancing is free.