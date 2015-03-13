Sausages (and Wisconsin Things)

× Expand Thinkstock / Getty Images

A new food cart focusing on Wisconsin sausages has launched a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of getting up and running by summer. Dongers: A Wisconsin Thing would serve only Wisconsin-made products via a bicycle cart, headed by Ryan Ziegler. Purveyors include LeRoy Meats in Horicon for sausages and bacon, Widmer's Cheese Cellar in Theresa, Koop's mustard in Pleasant Prairie and Glorioso's for spicy giardiniera, among others. Ziegler hopes to pedal his sausages downtown, near college campuses and at festivals.

Menu items to be served this summer, as long as enough funding is raised, are The Sconnie, a hot dog with smoked mac and cheese, smoked bacon and BBQ sauce; The L-A-X, a garlic and onion Oktoberfest brat topped with bacon and maple syrup apple chutney; The Festa with Italian sausage, giardiniera, fresh mozzarella and basil; The Number 5, a corn and jalapeno salsa topped chorizo; and The Thanksgiving Feast, a turkey brat with garlic and chive mashes potatoes and cranberry sauce.

Click here to check out the Kickstarter.