Sconnie Man, Adam

You seem to know how to dress for the weather, in a chic and sophisticated way. Tell me about your ensemble and what some key elements you enjoy.

Well, my current ensemble is as follows: I have a custom made pair of Whites Boots that were made in Spokane, Washington. A windproof/waterproof topcoat from a company out in San Francisco, California called Mission Workshop. A pair of wool pants I picked up in Chicago at a store called Mild Blend Supply Co. A winter camo hat from the brand Supreme which is based in New York and a scarf that I picked up in New York a few years back from a store called Kiosk.

This truly is my "go to" outfit for the winter. I really love these wool pants because they keep me warm when I'm outside and are also just the right thickness where I don't have to wear long underwear.

This topcoat is also really nice because it's made out of a special fabric called Schoeller c_change which is a heat reactive, waterproof and breathable membrane that helps regulate body temperature depending on what environment you are in. It's crazy stuff! As if that wasn't enough they tailored the jacket very nicely to make it a very form fitting, stylish, and practical winter jacket as opposed to a big and bulky one.

I work on my feet quite a bit so having a really comfy pair of work boots is really important to me. An old friend of mine recommended Whites Boots to me a while ago and said they are the best pair of boots he has ever owned. Reliable, sturdy, and built to last and also made in the U.S.of A. They have pre-made boots as well, but you can also trace out and measure your foot to get an exact fit to your feet since they usually aren't the same size. Needless to say I truly do love my pair of Whites Boots.

Do you have a "style philosophy" and how does that inform your wardrobe choices?

I feel like my style has evolved over the years and I haven't really figured out what my sort of "style" is. The things I look for are quality craftsmanship, functionality, practicality, and preferably made in the U.S.A. I'm really picky when it comes to shopping and it's really hard to find clothes that fit my 6' 7" body! When I do go shopping and make a purchase I look at it as like a long term investment. I want whatever I buy to last me for years to come rather then be ruined by the end of a season.

Does your ring have a story?

Oh yeah! My ring! I was never a ring person but this ring is very special to me. My parents won a trip to Australia a while ago and they decided to get matching black opal rings while they were there. Apparently Australia is known for their black opals being exceptionally beautiful and in high concentration to the continent so they decided on that stone. I had always wanted that ring and my dad said he would give it to me someday. Unfortunately, he couldn't give it to me personally because he passed away when I was 18 to pancreatic cancer. I miss him terribly but when I wear his ring its a nice remembrance of him and all the memories we have shared.

Any advice for people looking to refresh their practical winter wardrobe?

If you aren't trying to wear a bunch of layers and don't like the bulky winter jackets then try finding a windproof or even waterproof jacket. They tend to be a lot thinner but help block out the wind so you can retain that precious body heat!