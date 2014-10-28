Halloween Hijinks, Ridiculous Roommates & More

It’s here! The high holy day for the LGBT Community…HALLOWEEN! Whether your costume is a sexy sailor, sexy cowgirl, sexy cop, sexy stewardess or sexy corncob (yes…that’s a real costume), be sure to celebrate the orange and black in style! From creepy pub crawls and spooky drag shows to deathly dances and frightening fundraisers, the town is hopping with opportunities to let your Halloween spirit shine. Not a Halloween nut, you say? Well, slap my pumpkin and trick my treat! Simply sit back and relax with the following letter.

Dear Ruthie,

I needed a roommate before the landlord kicked me out, and I agreed to let an acquaintance move in. Exactly three weeks after he moved in, he told me he’d like his boyfriend to move in, too. I told him that he could, but that we needed to split the rent three ways. My roommate freaked out, and said I was jealous that he had a boyfriend and that I don’t. I was like, “Seriously? x93 He’s actually planning on moving the guy in! What do you think? I’m right, right?

Thanks,

Crazy Joe

Dear Joe,

Sounds like you almost had the welcome mat pulled out from underneath you. Don’t let your roomie take that final yank because you’ll end up out on your keester, out of money and out of privacy. If he moves his honey in, talk to the landlord and let him or her know what’s going on under this roof.

UPCOMING EVENTS

October 28 & 29: ‘Bewildered!’ at Berger Park Coach House (6205 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago): Ever wonder what happened to nosey neighbor Gladys Kravitz of the classic TV show “Bewitched x93? Find out during this hauntingly hilarious reading of a new musical by Ron Weaver, Joseph Brewer and Zack Wright. There will be plenty of nose twitching, too, because Gladys is joined by Samantha Stevens, Endora and Uncle Arthur as well as both Gay Darrin and Straight Darrin. For show times and tickets see brownpapertickets.com or call 800-838-3006.

October 31: All Hollows Evening Costume Party at Kasana (241 N. Broadway): The crew at Kasana and the gang at Shepherd Express join forces for this night of live Latin music, beer sampling, food, dancing and more. Join the fun 6 p.m. to midnight with a $5 charge at the door. Reservations recommended at 414-224-6158.

October 31: Ruthie’s Halloween Spooktacular at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Help me ring in the black and orange with my girlfriends Veruca Voorhees and Jaymes Mansfield at Bay View’s popular pub and grill. We’ll put on two creepily campy shows…one at 8 p.m. and one at 9:30 p.m.…and we’ll follow things up with “Scary-oke x93 at 10:15 p.m. Prizes for best costumes, drink specials and more make this a perfectly delicious Halloween night for all! Call Hamburger Mary’s at 414-988-9324 for reservations.

October 31: Get Wicked in Walker’s Point Bar Crawl (Walker’s Point): Hit your favorite LGBT haunts in Walker’s Point this Hollow’s Eve at this annual pub crawl! The fun starts at 8 p.m. with drink specials and costume contests at every bar. Hit up La Cage (10:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.), D.I.X. (11:15 p.m. to midnight), Walker’s Pint (midnight to 12:45 am) and Fluid (12:45 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.). Roaming judges also crown the best-of-the-best costumes at 1:35 am. More than $1,300 in cash and prizes is at stake, so prepare your most atrocious attire and hit the streets!

November 1: An Evening with Cassandra McShepard & the J. Ryan Trio at Hotel Metro (411 E. Mason St.): Take a break from trick or treating, and settle in for a night of song featuring Ms. McShepard. The co-host of FOX 6’s “Real Milwaukee x93 is joined by local favorite J. Ryan Trio for some swanky music and a three-course meal. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. and the performance at 8 p.m. See cassandramcshepard.com for tickets.

November 2: Day of the Dead Party at La Cage Nightclub (801 S. Second St.): HIV Outreach and Sixteenth Street Community Health Center HIV Department invite you to celebrate life and Latino AIDS Awareness Day (Oct. 15) at Milwaukee’s favorite night club. This alternative to traditional Halloween parties features a midnight costume contest, 11 p.m. show, drink specials, music and dancing. Best of all, there’s no cover charge! The fun starts at 8 p.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Email her at DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to catch the Halloween special on her web series, Ruthie's Bitchin' Kitchen at RuthiesBitchinKitchen.com.