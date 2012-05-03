Yet Another Crappy G-Spot Study

<!--StartFragment--> <p><span>Unless you live under a rock, it's likely that you heard at least a little bit about the latest ridiculous "is-there-or-isn't-there" study about the G-spot, which was publicized last week after being published in the May issue of </span><span><em><a href="http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1743-6109.2012.02668.x/abstract" target="_blank">The Journal of Sexual Medicine</a></em></span><em></em><span>.</span></p> <p><span><br /></span></p> <p><span>The G-spot has been the victim of a remarkable amount of bad science, and this latest study is no exception. All of its "findings" are based on the dissection of one female cadaver by a researcher who also makes money performing hideous, unproven "G-spot augmentation" and "vaginal rejuvenation" surgeries. In other words, a douche (and I use that word deliberately) who profits by making women feel inadequate about their bodies and stands to gain financially if he can "discover" the "real" G-spot.</span></p> <p><span><br /></span></p> <p><span>At first, I was not going to talk about this new "research" because, frankly, I'm tired of <a href="/article-17466-off-the-mark-on-the-g-spot.html" target="_blank">writing about terribly done G-spot studies</a></span> (which are mostly published in the same journal, surprise) and I didn't want to give it any more publicity than it's already gotten. But then I saw this <a href="http://www.drpetra.co.uk/blog/g-spot-discovery-medicalization-and-media-hype/" target="_blank">excellent post</a> by Dr. Petra Boynton, and I realized that it is important for lots of people to speak out and question why this kind of bunk science is given so much attention in the media.</p> <p><span><br /></span></p> <p><span>Dr. Boynton asks us to consider why this type of research isn't being done on male bodies—why aren't doctors out dissecting penises or prostates and discussing the elusive nature of male arousal? The medicalization of women's bodies, the positioning of women's sexuality as the "mysterious other" and the notion that women's experience of sexual pleasure must be "proven" by men in white coats to be "authentic" speaks volumes about our view of women's sexuality.</span></p> <p><span><br /></span></p> <p><span>The article linked above states my own personal views about the structure and function of the G-spot. But, ultimately, every person's body and experience of pleasure are unique.</span></p> <p><em><br /></em></p> <p><em>Want Laura to answer your questions in SEXpress? Send them to <a href="mailto:laura@shepex.com">laura@shepex.com</a>. Not all questions received will be answered in the column, and Laura cannot provide personal answers to questions that do not appear here. Questions sent to this address may be reproduced in this column, both in print and online, and may be edited for clarity and content.</em></p> <p><em>Laura Anne Stuart has a master's degree in public health and has worked as a sexuality educator for more than a decade. She owns the<a href="http://www.toolshedtoys.com"> Tool Shed</a>, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee's East Side.</em></p> <!--EndFragment-->