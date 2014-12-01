Shepherd Express Cyber Monday Deals

× Expand thinkstock

The Shepherd Express is offering great Cyber Monday discounts on tickets for its upcoming events!

For today only, you can receive 50% off Woman Up! and Stein & Dine tickets by using the code “Cyber."

Woman Up!, which will take place Feb. 7, 2015 at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center, is a festival dedicated to celebrating women that will inspire, empower and enliven you. Take this opportunity to sample a variety of delicious food and drink from some of Milwaukee’s finest restaurants, chocolatiers and wineries, as well as browse and purchase amazing products and services from some of the best vendors in town. The day also promises a fashion show and expert presenters who will share tips on topics such as finance, education, family and healthy living as well as fashion, well-being and beauty.

Stein & Dine, our popular beer, cheese and sausage festival, will take place April 25 at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center and will feature over 100 of the state’s finest breweries and cheese and sausage makers. You can chat with craft beer experts, cheer on your favorite mascots as they race around the Expo Center, meet Art Kumbalek and Dear Ruthie and sample food and drink until your heart’s content.

Tickets are going fast for both events, so don’t miss out on this fantastic offer! Click here for Woman Up! tickets and here for Stein & Dine tickets. Sale ends 11:59 p.m. today, Dec. 1.