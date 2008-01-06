Welcome to Sheprd Flickr, Express Milwaukee's interactive photo feature. Here's how to participate:

1. Join Flickr, if you haven't already.

2. Join the Express Milwaukee Flickr Group.

3. Add photos to the group by clicking "Send to Group" on the page of the photo you'd like to add.

4. Done! Your picture will be added to Express Milwaukee's photo feed from Flickr and Flickriver on the bottom of our homepage.

5. If we like your photo, we'll feature a larger version on the site, for which we offer credit and a link to your Web page/Flickr account (if you like). For consideration, please be sure that the picture is at least 300 pixels wide at 72 dpi.

Some guidelines to get you started:

We're looking for Milwaukee-related photography, but feel free to interpret that creatively.

No porn, please (we know it when we see it).

Likewise, no copyright violations.

Feel free to geotag your photos.

Click here to see some of our recent favorite pics.