If you’re one for stress-free holiday shopping, then visit Shorewood for its “Stop, Shop & Restore x93 event Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. that will offer you great deals as well as relaxation between bouts of gift gathering. Hosted by the Shorewood Business Improvement District, one of this year’s highlights is Don Berg—known as the grandfather of ice carving—and his ice sculpture team, who will be creating impressive music and animal themed ice figures out of 3,500 pounds of ice between 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Berg is the founder of WinterFun, a 30-year-old Shorewood-based nonprofit created as a “vehicle to enhance the appreciation of snow sculpting in the U.S. and to consult, create and produce local, state, national and international snow sculpting competitions. x93 Since its founding, WinterFun has produced 29 U.S. National and 16 U.S. International competitions and is the only organization authorized by the Association International de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace to hold certified competitions in the states.

On top of the more than 40 businesses treating guests to merchandise discounts, specials and more, there will also be “relaxation stations x93 offering complimentary massages, refreshments, holiday goodies and salon services; free trolley rides from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; gratis gift wrapping; and performances by Shorewood High School Orchestra String Quartet at Colectivo at 11 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. at City Market. Kids can also meet Santa at Culver’s of Shorewood between noon and 2 p.m.

