Smooth Soul Music at 3041 North

Milwaukee's absence of a full-time smooth jazz radio in recent years has translated to the music's scant presence in the city's concert listings. Chocolate Bar Productions has been on a one-woman mission to restore borderline smooth jazz in the form of fusion and R&B to local venues. The setting so far has been 3041 North at 3041 W. North Ave., billed as "an urban country club for the soul."

Two events this weekend solidify Chocolate Bar's and 3041 North partnership in sophisticated urban grooves. Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., a triple bill of Cleveland's acclaimed indie singer/keyboardist Frank McComb, Philadelphia's sought-after background-vocalist-turned-soloist, Carol Riddick, and the trio of local gospel/jazz drummer Kevin Hayden. A 2 p.m. Sunday brunch follows on November 23 starring 25-year veteran Baltimore saxophonist. The buffet spread is promised to be at least scrumptious as that offered at the monthly Saturday blues brunches hosted by WNOV 860 AM at 3041 North.

Both shows are $55 at the door. For more information, call 414-477-7989 or go to 3041 North's website.