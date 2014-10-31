Sock Drive for Seniors

Make A Difference Day, founded by USA WEEKEND Magazine with Points of Light, is the nation’s largest day of community service where millions of volunteers from across the nation unite in a common mission to improve the lives of others.

This year, Make A Difference Day will be held Saturday, October 25. One of many participants, Socks for Seniors (based in Columbus, Ohio), will kick off their 2014 campaign of collecting new socks to be distributed to the elderly in local area nursing homes around the holidays.

Socks for Seniors is seeking coordinators in or near Milwaukee to help with the collection this year. The sock campaign runs through Christmas.

Founded 13 years ago, Socks for Seniors is entirely volunteer based and does not collect money—only socks. To lend a hand to Socks for Seniors:

Host a Sock Drive. It all starts with one person, one box and one location. All the socks will stay in the local Milwaukee area. If you have a nursing home, assisted living center or other senior community in mind for distribution, that’s great. If not, Socks for Seniors will help connect you with a local senior community for distributing the socks at the end of the sock drive.

Decorate a Sock Donation Box and find a location for the box. That's all there is to it. Either you or other volunteers can check back on the box and collect the donations as needed.

Register your Milwaukee sock drive and/or the location of your box online so Socks for Seniors can stay in touch with you during the campaign with updates and answer any questions you may have. You will also receive an email with signs and logos for the drive and other information

For more information about coordinating sock collections in Milwaukee, contact Kitty Coyne at kitty@socksforseniors.com or 615-787-SOCK.