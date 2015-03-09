New Talent for Greater Milwaukee Golf Show

Two celebrated names in golf will be showcased at the Greater Milwaukee Golf Show this weekend. Golfing instructor "The Putting Doctor" and Peter Johncke, “The Trick Shot Master, x93 will both take the main stage this year and help kick off what will certainly be an exciting year for Wisconsin golf.

“We are thrilled to have such a great mix of talent on our new main stage this year, x93 said Jay Royle, Director of the Greater Milwaukee Golf Show. “Both of these men are the best at what they do, so we’re fortunate they’ll be featured in the show. x93

“The Trick Shot Master x93 has a unique approach to golf and showcases his compelling golfing tricks with the desire to amaze his audience. Originally from Sweden, Johncke travels to share his talents with audiences around the globe. He displays how his tricks have helped him hone his golfing skills and even gives the audience an opportunity to participate.

"The Putting Doctor," Joseph P. Bermel Jr., will also bring his road show to Milwaukee this year all the way from Long Island. The Putting Doctor has taught hundreds of golfers to better their game and perfect their swing throughout the Northeast. His seminar will give attendees the opportunity to review the basics, see a demonstration and allow attendees to ask questions.

Tickets for the Greater Milwaukee Golf Show are $10 per person and are free for ages 12 and under. Active duty military and veterans can also attend the show for free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at greatermilwaukeegolfshow.com. The Greater Milwaukee Golf Show will take place at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

Dates and Times:

Friday, March 13, 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, March 14, 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, March 15, 1-4 p.m.