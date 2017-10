× Expand Thinkstock

Sprecher Brewing will again be operating roving beer garden trucks at Milwaukee County Parks this summer. This year, in addition to Sprecher beer and soda, the two trucks will offer German food from Sprecher's Restaurant and Pub. At least 15 parks will be on the tour, which will operate from May through September. Parks include Whitnall Park May 20-31, Grant Park June 16-28, and Red Arrow Park Aug. 12-23. The full schedule can be found on the Milwaukee County Parks website.