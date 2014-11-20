Sprecher’s Wild Game Beer Dinner

Sprecher's Restaurant and Pub in Glendale and Sprecher Brewery (see what's new this year) are teaming up for a Lewis and Clark Wild Game Beer Dinner on Dec. 3. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a tour at Sprecher Brewery at 701 W. Glendale Ave. in Glendale, then continues to the pub in Bayshore Town Center for a seven-course dinner with beer pairings.

The pub's executive chef Austin Vetter created the menu. It will feature dishes such as smoked alligator crostini paired with Pipers Scotch-style Ale, Louisiana style cornmeal frog legs with Hefe Weiss, elk sliders with Pub Brown Ale, and boar belly with Abbey Triple. Transportation will be provided between the brewery and the pub. Tickets are $65 and reservations are required and can be made by calling 414-964-2739.

