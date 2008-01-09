The Charles Allis Art Museum continues its tribute to British actor Robert Donat with a screening of his best-known film, The 39 Steps, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. In this 1935 Alfred Hitchcock adventure, Donat had the chance to flaunt his leading-man charisma and his dry British wit, playing an innocent man on the run who is memorably handcuffed to a beautiful woman who doubts his story. Although Hitchcock took a clear liking to the actor, Donat’s commitment to the theater and his ill health prevented him from filming a follow-up with the director.