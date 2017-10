Richard Cheese, meet your match. Milwaukee’s 5 Card Studs supersize Cheese’s faux-lounge act with a punny, Las Vegas-style revue and over-the-top breezy covers of pop and rock songs. Tonight the longrunning group plays a 10 p.m. Christmas-themed show at the Cactus Club, but if you miss them, you’ll have plenty of chances to catch them in early 2008, when they’ll be playing more shows than usual.