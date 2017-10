Shank Hall, 7 p.m. Once again Shank Hall hosts its informal Acoustic Christmas concert, an informal mixer spotlighting an eclectic smattering of local musicians playing au natural. At the top of this year's bill are the freewheeling jazz-pop duo Mrs. Fun, blues-rocker Greg Koch and Americana purveyors The Subcontinentals. Robin Pluer, Juli Wood, Stas Venglevski, Wes Savick and Trio Du Monde round out the bill, while the Shepherd Express' own Santa figure, Art Kumbalek, emcees­