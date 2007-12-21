As goofy as it sounds, with the popularity of the U.S. Air Guitar Championships, competitions like the Milwaukee Air Guitar Showdown tonight at 9 p.m. at the Stonefly Brewery are popping up all over the country. It’s easy enough to understand the appeal: They let contestants feel like a rock star without actually having to master that pesky “rock” part. Plus, they’re kind of funny to watch. The act may be silly, but the contest isn’t a joke: The organizers have laid out strict rules and judging criteria on their Myspace page, Myspace.com/airguitarshowdown.com. At this point, it’s only a matter of time until some ESPN channel begins broadcasting these things.