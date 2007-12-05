Art Vs. Craft

The Humphrey Scottish Rite Masonic Center / 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

This biannual craft fair puts the emphasis on a young, new wave of artists and

designers. It’s a veritable hipster marketplace filled with the requisite silk-screened

posters, tiny jewelry and precious, possibly ironic paintings of birds, but the size and

quality of the selection is much better than anything that’s come before it. Each of the

75 vendors, a mix of Milwaukee and national artists, has been hand chosen, every

product is independently made and the prices skew low, so you can walk away with

a whole lot of chic-looking art for well less than $50. This time out, the event tests a

new location and debuts a fashion show at 5 p.m.