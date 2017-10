Club Timbuktu, 10 p.m. Fronted by Nigerian percussionist Foly Kolade, the New York outfit Asiko divides its time between thick, Fela Kuti-inspired African funk and lean, brassy jazz. In general, their sound is jazzier and less cluttered than more traditional Afrobeat groups. That should make them ideal openers for De La Buena, the popular Milwaukee Afro-Cuban jazz collective that headlines tonight