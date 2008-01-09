Berzerk!!!

Twenty-four-hour productions, where troupes have a single day to write, direct and rehearse short plays, have become a popular tradition in recent years, but this joint presentation by Insurgent Theatre and Alamo Basement takes the idea a step further. A dozen or so writers will have a mere 10 minutes to conceive and finish a play (while the actors are given a comparatively generous 24 hours to rehearse). To further explore the writing process, one writer will have an extra week to finetune the off-the-cuff script; then both versions (the quick draft and the incubated update) will be performed. Tickets to this one-off show at the Alchemist Theatre, 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., are $5.