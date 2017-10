After screenings at the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival and then the Milwaukee International Film Festival, the documentary For the Bible Tells Me So plays tonight and tomorrow night at the Times Cinema at 7 p.m. It begins with an explanation of how many churches oppose homosexuality based on an often-deliberate misinterpretation of the Bible, but ends on a more uplifting note by spotlight churchgoing parents who have come to terms with the sexuality of their gay and lesbian children.