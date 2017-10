Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. With the Mighty Mighty Bosstones on a lengthy, lengthy hiatus, Big D and the Kids Table have taken over as Massachusetts’ predominant ska band. Their recent albums are a lot like the Bosstones' later work; the tone alternates between merry and carefree, and the emphasis is on light reggae grooves and very punchy horns. Opening: Whole Wheat Bread, Brain Failure and Liv Kid.