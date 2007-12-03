Singer-songwriter Bob Schneider has a tendency to genre hop from reggae-twinged jam rock, to silly hip-hop-inflected folk to classic rock to lovelorn ballads, but on his latest disc, 2006’s The Californian, the Austin, TX, troubadour tightened his sound, restricting himself to just direct roots rock, and the results were great. The album should come across particularly well in concert since it was largely inspired by the sound of Schneider’s live shows to begin with. Schneider brings his band to Shank Hall tonight for an 8 p.m. show.