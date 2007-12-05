Brady Street Festivu

Bring the unadorned aluminum pole out of the crawl

space: Brady Street honors the vaguely defined, nondenominational

“Seinfeld” holiday this Friday and

Saturday with a host of disparate events. The Hi Hat

Garage will screen the infamous “Seinfeld” episode at

7:30 p.m. on Friday, while FM 102.1 will oversee nightly

feats of strength and airings of grievances. And if you

don’t own a Festivus poleor you don’t want to make

the trip to the hardware storethere will be a festival

pole lot on the corner of Brady and Arlington, so you can

pick out the one that’s just right for you.