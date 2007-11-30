Bruce in the USA

Bruce Springsteen is coming to the Bradley Center in March, but if you're a typical, working-class Joe (ironically enough, the type of character Springsteen used to sing so much about), you might not be able to afford the tickets. For a discount Springsteen fix, though, you can always check out the tribute act Bruce in the U.S.A. do an 8 p.m. show tonight at Shank Hall. As the title of the act implies, the Springsteen depicted is modeled after the more buoyant 70s and 80s Bruce, not the staid, post-9/11 songwriter Bruce.