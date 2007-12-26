The Candliers w/ John The Savage

Fri. Dec. 28

by

The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Two of Milwaukee’s most novel new bands share this bill. The Candliers take inspiration from old folk, country and ragtime- era swingbasically any music that you can play with a banjo. After performing their cheer songs for audiences at just about every notable club in the city, they finally put out their first release this fall, a 7-inch split with The Trusty Knife. John The Savage, a Bay View band that wondrously emerged in time for this summer’s Bay View Bash, kicks up a lot of drunken racket with accordions, a trumpet and, occasionally, a megaphone.