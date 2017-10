After plenty of Oasis-styled sibling rivalry, Chevelle’s Pete and Sam Loeffler split with their brother Joe Loeffler, replacing him with a new bassist who, oddly enough, is their brother-in-law. By some accounts the change reinvigorated the group, but it certainly hasn’t altered their sound too dramatically. Chevelle, who headline an 8 p.m. bill at the Rave tonight, still play the same Tool-styled aggressive alternative metal they’ve stuck to for the past decade.