The Canadian Cirque Eloize troupe sticks very closely to the “cirque nouveau” template laid out by the more famous Cirque du Soleil company, updating traditional, acrobatic circus performances by stripping them of some of their silliness, replacing it with a more sophisticated New Age sensibility and hints of narrative. Tonight and tomorrow night the troupe brings its water-centric presentation RAIN to the Milwaukee Theatre. Tonight’s show begins at 8 p.m.