<p>

It¹s been almost exactly 20 years since the <b>Cowboy Junkies</b> recorded their most famous song, a hypnotically sparse cover of the Velvet Underground¹s ³Sweet Jane² from their <i>Trinity Session</i> album, and although the band¹s cult status has only grown in the decades since, they¹ve been unable to top that hit commercially. In a nod to the longevity of their definitive album, the band¹s latest release, <I>Trinity Revisited</i>, is a complete rerecording of <i>The Trinity Session</i>, featuring guests Ryan Adams, Vic Chesnutt and Natalie Merchant. Material from that disc should make up a good part of the band¹s 8 p.m. show tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom.

<p>