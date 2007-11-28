Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m. It's been almost exactly 20 years since the Cowboy Junkies recorded their most famous song, a hypnotically sparse cover of the Velvet Underground's “Sweet Jane” from their Trinity Session album, and although the band's cult status has only grown in the decades since, they've been unable to top that hit commercially. In a nod to the longevity of their definitive album, the band's latest release, Trinity Revisited, is a complete rerecording of The Trinity Session, featuring guests Ryan Adams, Vic Chesnutt and Natalie Merchant.­