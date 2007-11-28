The Cult w/ The Cliks

The Rave, 8 p.m. Perhaps inspired by his stint playing the Jim Morrison role with the reunited Doors as Riders on the Storm, singer Ian Astbury reunited his own band, The Cult (which at this point is really just the core duo of Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy). The album from The Cult's previous reunion, 2001's Beyond Good and Evil, was dark and industrial-tinged, but their newest, Born Into This, is more grounded in their '80s roots, lean, heavy and trashy rock 'n' roll. It's the kind of album fans wouldn't want their parents listening to, if any of their fans were still young enough to worry about such things.­