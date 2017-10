The first host of BET’s influential “Comic View” and one fourth of the trendsetting Original Kinds of Comedy, D.L. Hughley performs his stand-up act at 8 p.m. tonight at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino (the show was originally scheduled for Nov. 13.) Hughley has wisely been placing a renewed emphasis on stand-up since his NBC drama, “Studio 60 on Sunset Strip,” was canceled last season. He’s always seemed more comfortable on stage than on screen.