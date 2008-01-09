The Danger w/ Dark Horse Project

The Danger was born of Kenosha’s rigid punk scene, but soon relocated to Milwaukee to explore more varied, melodic sounds, with a particular emphasis on poppy, British invasion rock ’n’ roll and flashy, T. Rex-inspired glam rock. The band has been playing behind its polished album A Northern City Shift since 2006, but promise that a new disc is on the horizon. Fronted by Liv Mueller, formerly of perpetually underrated local rockers The Lovelies, openers Dark Horse Project mine the thick, austere sounds of the alternative nation circa 1991.