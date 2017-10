During her initial run with Blondie, singer Deborah Harry was on top of every cutting-edge musical trend of the late ’70s and early ’80s: punk, New Wave, reggae, dance and even hip-hop. She’s stayed with the times during her solo career, and her latest solo album, Necessary Evil, her first in 14 years, is an ultra-modern collection of alternative, dance and pop music. Still blonde (however artificial) at 62 years old, Harry headlines an 8 p.m. concert tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom.