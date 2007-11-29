Under their previous incanartion as Slobberbone, the Texan country-rock band The Drams were a favorite of author and music affecionado Stephen King, and with their retooled line-up they¹ve explored similar, rollicking territory with more ambition than they never demonstrated during their Slobberbone days. Their latest tour, for instance, is a collaborative roadshow styled after Buffy Holly's Winter Dance Party Tour. They'll share the stage with likeminded alt-country acts Two Cow Garage, Glossary and Grand Champeen. Best of all, there will be no cover charge for the tour's 9 p.m. stop at Club Garibaldi tonight.