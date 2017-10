Club Garibaldi, 9 p.m. Favorites of Stephen King (at least they were under their previous incarnation as Slobberbone), Texas country- rockers The Drams have arranged a collaborative roadshow in the spirit of Buddy Holly's Winter Dance Party Tour. Sharing the stage with them for their “This is American Music Revue” are the like-minded groups Two Cow Garage, Glossary and Grand Champeen. This show is free.­