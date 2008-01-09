Echoes of Eternity w/ Unexpect

Vnuk’s Lounge, 8 p.m. Human Barbie doll Francine Boucher might not have the strongest voice in metal (she sounds like a diffident, easily winded version of Evanescence’s Amy Lee), but the Los Angeles group Echoes of Eternity probably didn’t hire her just for her vocal prowess, anyway the top-heavy singer is, after all, one of Revolver’s “Hottest Chicks in Metal.” Openers Unexpect, of Montreal, temper their thrashy, progressive metal with unlikely bursts of circuslike cabaret music, which may seem silly on paper, but is unsettlingly sinister in execution.