On Halloween morning, 2005, the emo-rock band Bayside was driving near Cheyenne, Wyo., when its van skidded on a patch of ice and crashed, killing drummer John Holohan. This could have inspired the emo-rock band, which already has a morose lyrical bend, to veer into even darker territory, but instead their newest album, The Walking Wounded , has a surprisingly optimistic outlook. Tonight the group headlines a packed 7 p.m. bill at the Turner Hall Ballroom, backed by likeminded emo acts: June, The Sleeping, Day To Remember and Driver Side Impact.