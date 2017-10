Tonight the Forest County Potawatomi Community Foundation presents An Evening to Promote Racial Justice, an event that begins at 5 p.m. at the Marcus Center with an opening reception, continues with a program at 6 p.m., and concludes with a post-program reception. Among the speakers will be veteran stage and film actor Lou Gossett, Jr., who will talk about his nonprofit Eracism Foundation, which uses entertainment to call attention to racism and other social issues.