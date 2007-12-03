A slew of young punk/metal and indie bands share an all-ages 6 p.m. bill at the Shorewood Legion Hall tonight: The Fall of Troy, Schoolyard Heroes, A Wilhelm Scream and Cougar Den. Seattle’s Schoolyard Heroes in particular seem poised for success down the line. They divide their time between slinky post-hardcore and thrashy, traditional metal in the spirit of Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath. That their frontwoman gives exaggerated rock-star performances, flailing her hair wildly and parading around in short dresses, only adds to the fun. Their latest disc, Abominations, was recorded with Blood Brothers and Sleater-Kinney producer John Goodmanson.