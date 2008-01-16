Although the sheer number of celebrity impersonations in Frank Caliendo’s arsenal is impressive, many of his impersonations bear little resemblance to their target, and even the ones that do often aren’t all that funnyhis Bill Clinton, for instance, isn’t even in the same league as Darrell Hammond’s. Still, it doesn’t take much talent to rise to the top of “MADtv,” and Caliendo’s manic energy and goodnatured enthusiasm have made him a star in the comedy world. The Waukesha native’s new sketch comedy show on TBS, “Frank TV,” even seemed poised to become a hit, at least until its run was cut short by the writers’ strike. (Also Jan. 19.)