G. Love and Special Sauce w/ The Wood Brothers

The Rave, 8:30 p.m. Fourteen years after the novelty single “Cold Beverage” became a fluke MTV hit, rapping frat boy G. Love is still touring with Special Sauce behind the same basic shtick, a groove-oriented hodgepodge of hip-hop, blues and folk. On recent releases, he has only slightly toned down his sendup of African-American music to instead highlight his sensitive side, coming across as a funky John Mayer of sorts. Openers The Wood Brothers are more balanced, a jazz and bluegrass project from Medeski, Martin and Wood bassist Chris Wood and his guitarist brother, Oliver.