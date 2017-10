The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m.

A sort of Flight of the Conchords for

the kosher set, the musical comedy

duo Good For the Jews (one half of

which is Blender’s music editor, Rob

Tannenbaum) walks a wobbly line

between sharp, wry humor and base,

stock Jew jokes. That they’ve branded

their latest set of shows the “Putting

the Ha! in Hannukah” tour gives you a

pretty good idea of their comedic sensibilities.