Reverence for Genesis’ early Peter Gabriel output is so great that there are no less than a half-dozen Genesis cover bands that limit themselves to the band’s prog-rock material. One of the bigger, more grandiose of these early Genesis tribute bands, The Musical Box, blew through Milwaukee this November, but Chicago’s Grand Parade puts a more down-toearth spin on the same material, emphasizing accurate replicas of Genesis’ music over elaborate reproductions of their theatrical stage shows.