Great Cinema

Throughout the weekend, the UWM Union Theatre screens two of the greatest films from one of cinema's greatest filmmakers, Jean Renoir. The 1939 farce Rules of the Game, which plays at 7 p.m. tonight, has all the ingredients of a cliché whodunnitan out-of-the-way retreat populated by rich socialites and their servantsbut the characters are so fleshed out and the final act is so tragic that the film rings with an unexpected poignancy. The tender 1937 World War I drama The Grand Illusion, which follows at 9:30 p.m., is high on suspense and relentless in its critique of war, but it gets its message across without showing a single battle scene.